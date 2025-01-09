David Muir has been criticized by social media users and Megyn Kelly who believe that his "vanity" was on clear display in his live coverage of the devastating fires that have struck California.

Kelly, in particular, blasted the actor-turned-reporter in her scathing commentary.

Kelly, as well as people on social media, noticed Muir wearing a clothespin on his "fake fire-resistant jacket."

David Muir appears to be using clothespins to keep his jacket fitted while reporting on the devastating LA fires



Video via @JackOsbourne pic.twitter.com/EnaD1YFW8o — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 9, 2025

She stressed the dedication of other reporters like Anderson Cooper, Rick Leventhal, and Steve Harrigan, having observed that they willingly put themselves at risk in order to deliver the latest news to the public.

Kelly further emphasized that unlike some, these journalists never seem concerned about their appearance on camera, prioritizing the critical stories unfolding around them.

Kelly said on her SiriusXM show on Thursday, "What you're seeing on the close up as he turns to reference the scene behind him and shows us his back, which clearly he wasn't anticipating would make it on cam, his clothes pins, pulling his jacket in, cinching it...so that his waist looks more svelte on camera."

"The abject vanity of this man," the host continued, while adding, "This is not dress up time. That's something that my little boys did when they were still in the single digits...not on the news when people are dying."

She pointed out the unnecessary use of a fire jacket, given the presence of numerous ABC News personnel and equipment surrounding him.

"He's an actor on screen," said Kelly. "That's what's happening there. And the clothespins just put a period behind that sentence."

"Yes, he's an actor who's worried about his own vanity and beauty on camera," she emphasized. "God forbid you think David Muir might be a little boxy in the waist."

While Kelly underlined her concern for her appearance when on camera, ensuring that she applies makeup and carefully considers her outfit before covering disasters, she expressed that this level of preparation was beyond what she deemed necessary.

"[Muir's] little pretend fireman role, coupled with his 'is my waist looking skinny enough' vanity is too much."

In the midst of it all, people in ABC were reportedly "embarrassed and horrified" over the incident.

Several insiders highlighted Muir's Instagram profile, where the well-built anchor is often seen striking brooding poses in snug tops with noticeably short sleeves, showing off his toned physique.

"His narcissism is quite large in the sense of this kind of thing," an insider told Page Six. "I like David, except for this part of him. Anderson [Cooper], [Chris] Cuomo wear all the [muscle shirts], but they would never wear this [during a wildfire]."

Another source mentioned Muir's signature attire, often consisting of a fitted black T-shirt, during his fieldwork. They noted the absence of firefighter-style jackets designed to match the first responders, a unique aspect of his ABC-branded fire gear.

A third source revealed to the outlet, "It's pathetic. All flexed muscles and posing. He's actually 'Zoolander' meets 'Anchorman.' He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!"