As wildfires rage across Los Angeles, multiple celebrities are speaking out against Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accusing them of mishandling the crisis.

With five confirmed deaths, over 130,000 residents evacuated and nearly 2,000 structures destroyed, tensions are running high in Southern California.

The Pacific Palisades area, home to numerous celebrities, has been particularly affected by the fires. Sara Foster, Sarah Michelle Gellar, James Woods and Jillian Michaels are among those voicing their frustration with California's leadership.

Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, as Newsweek reported but criticism persists.

We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug… — Sara Foster (@saramfoster) January 9, 2025

Actress Sara Foster called for both Bass and Newsom to resign, citing inadequate preparation and resource allocation.

"We pay the highest taxes in California," Foster wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits."

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley previously warned about budget cuts affecting wildfire preparedness.

This year, the fire department's budget was reduced by $17.6 million, though city officials claim the overall budget increased by $50 million. Critics argue these shifts left the city vulnerable during fire season.

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to her Instagram Story to highlight the chaotic evacuation efforts, tagging the City of Los Angeles and Mayor Bass, as Fox News reported.

"City of LA, you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping," she wrote.

James Woods also pointed fingers, blaming liberal leadership for the crisis.

Responding to a user on X, Woods wrote, "It's because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn't understand the first thing about fire management, and the other can't fill the water reservoirs." Woods evacuated his Pacific Palisades home earlier this week.

This fire is not from “climate change,” you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/u49lWSmKri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels, who lost her home in a 2018 wildfire, said she had to help evacuate her mother amid this latest disaster. Michaels criticized the state's leadership on X, calling out Bass for being out of the country as the fires erupted.

"The fire department's budget was cut by $17M," Michaels wrote. "And someone made the decision to not refill some reservoirs — now some fire hydrants are dry. Leadership in California is beyond negligent."

I lost a home in the 2018 Woolley fire. Was in Cali for New Years this year and podcasts - just evacuated my mom from her California home. The mayor is apparently in Ghana. The fire departments budget was apparently cut by 17 mil. And someone made the decision to not refill some… — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 8, 2025

Bass returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday after attending a presidential inauguration in Ghana. Critics compared her absence to Senator Ted Cruz's infamous trip to Cancún during Texas' winter storm in 2021.

Bass defended her actions, stating she took the "fastest route back" and urging unity.

Governor Newsom's office, meanwhile, refuted claims of mismanagement, stating that water shortages were due to high demand and logistical challenges, not intentional neglect.

Read more: Rainn Wilson Reflects on Wildfire Devastation That Severely Damaged His Ventura County Home

Newsom's team emphasized that resources from federal and local agencies are actively combating the fires.

The wildfires, now the most destructive in LA history, have ignited political and public outrage, leaving many questioning the state's disaster preparedness and leadership priorities. As the flames continue to spread, the criticism is unlikely to subside soon.

Read more