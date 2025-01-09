David Muir's recent appearance during his report on the devastating Los Angeles wildfires is dividing fans online.

The ABC News anchor behind World News Tonight With David Muir, who is known for his polished presentation, was spotted with clothespins cinching the back of his flame-retardant jacket, sparking both criticism and defense on social media.

The moment unfolded as Muir, 53, turned away from the camera to highlight the destruction in Pacific Palisades. Sharp-eyed viewers quickly noticed the pins, leading to mixed reactions.

Jack Osbourne, son of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, was one of the first to comment on X (formerly Twitter), writing sarcastically, "Nice jacket, bro. Glad you look svelte while our city burns to the ground."

Others were quick to pile on. One commenter wrote, "All of the people who are losing everything, and he's worried about his jacket not being snug enough."

Another added, "What kind of a tool uses a clothespin to keep his jacket tight on his body…"

Nothing about David Muir is real…



What kind of a tool uses a clothespin to keep his jacket tight on his body…



However, Muir's supporters came to his defense just as quickly.

"Actually his jacket is pinned because otherwise it would flapping around in the wind causing a distract and probably messing with the sound of his mic," one fan tweeted.

Another added, "Anybody who's upset about David Muir having clothespins on his jacket while reporting about the California fires is genuinely a 20 IQ troglodyte."

For those unfamiliar with the practice, pinning clothes on camera isn't uncommon.

It's a standard move in fashion shoots, TV production and even live reporting to ensure garments fit properly or stay secure in windy conditions.

As for Muir, according to a source familiar with the situation, the pins were a last-minute fix to prevent the jacket from creating distracting noise during the broadcast, as CBS Austin reported.

And Muir wasn't the only reporter on-site in protective gear.

Fox News' Jonathan Hunt and CNN's Nick Watt also wore flame-retardant jackets and other safety equipment while covering the fires. In fact, Watt narrowly avoided debris during one of his live shots.

The Los Angeles wildfires have claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes. While debates over Muir's jacket swirl online, many have urged people to focus on supporting victims of the fires instead.

You can donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department or other relief organizations working tirelessly to help affected communities.