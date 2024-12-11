It seems guests have asked a "touchy" Drew Barrymore to "back off," but her question is, "Why?"

The actress turned daytime talk show host recently revealed that she hopes people will "become more comfortable with physical touch" during an interview with 'Wicked' star, Cynthia Ervio.

Ervio — who plays the role of Elphaba in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical — is known to frequently hold hands with her beloved co-star, Ariana Grande, prompting Barrymore to ask if she's "as touchy" as she is.

"I'm so touchy!" Barrymore, 49, explained sitting across from the Tony Award-winning actress. "People have to warn me. They're like, 'Back off a little bit.' I'm like, 'Why?'"she inquired.

The '50 First Dates' star and Ervio both engaged in a discussion regarding physical touch, and how it can play an important role in non-verbal communication. Ervio had expressed that she had no issue holding hands with Barrymore. "I'm the welcoming Capricorn. It's like, 'I love you. You can touch.' "

"That's how I want life to be,"the actress added. "Because physical connection...I'm single. I'm not dating anyone. I don't have that in my life, but I don't know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling."

Ervio summed her thoughts up by concluding that not all physical touch needs to be intimate, to which Barrymore emphatically agreed with.

"I think we get a bit afraid of physical connection," Evrio added. "I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic," she continued, prompting the 'Charlie's Angels' star to shout in agreement revealing that in "romantic connection" she's "far more timid."

As Ervio rocked the discussion, Barrymore's former A-list guest Martha Stewart wasn't exactly on board with that outlook.

When the 49-year-old host asked Stewart, "What makes her soft and gooey," while stroking her back, Stewart held no punches, boldly responding, "You're the wrong gender," before pushing her away.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey wasn't rubbed the wrong way at all when it came to Barrymore's whirlwind of physical touch and emotion, revealing during an interview back in 2023 that she was "not uncomfortable at all" with their interaction.

"Not a bit," Winfrey, 70, told 'TMZ' shortly after the interview. "I went home and told Stedman, 'You gotta' stroke my arm,' " she laughed, regarding her partner of 36 years, Stedman Graham. "It's so comforting."