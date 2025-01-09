Leena Sayed, the model previously at the center of a leaked jail call controversy involving Young Thug, has given birth to her daughter, Khrome Iman Haney, with professional boxer and husband Devin Haney.

Sharing the news on social media, Sayed posted glimpses of her newborn alongside a pink Chrome Hearts diaper bag on Wednesday, January 8.

"1/2/2025, Khrome Iman Haney 🩷," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Fans and fellow influencers flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of her baby girl. One comment read, "Such a cute name 🥹🥹🎀," while another added, "Congratulations my love, wishing you and your baby girl all the best inchallah."

Sayed's journey to this moment wasn't without controversy.

In December 2024, a leaked 2022 jail call between her and rapper Young Thug surfaced, sparking rumors about their relationship during his time with Mariah the Scientist. During the call, Sayed expressed feelings for Thug, saying, "No one's like you. I don't like them, I want you."

Both Thug and Sayed denied any romantic involvement, with Thug referring to her as his "twin" in a series of tweets on X and Sayed clarifying the call predated her relationship with Haney. Despite the online speculation, Sayed and Haney, who married in 2023, have remained focused on their life together.

Haney solidified their bond by gifting Sayed a luxury Maybach SUV as a "push present."

Devin Haney gifts his BM Leean Sayed a new Maybach SUV. 🔥😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/JCqkE4INqC — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 30, 2024

Haney, 26, is reportedly preparing for a return to the boxing ring in 2025, with potential high-profile matchups on the horizon.

Young Thug's girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, seemingly responded to Sayed and Thug's leaked video call.

The "Spread Thin" songstress shared a clip of R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King from March 2019 when he was discussing allegations of sexual abuse on her Instagram Story.

"I need help," R. Kelly began in the clip. A screen recording of her post was captured by 'It's Onsite.'

"What kind of help?" King, 70, asked the Chicago, Illinois, native in the clip.

"This is the kind of help I need... I need somebody to help me not have a big heart because my heart is so big," R. Kelly proclaimed in the clip through tears. "People betray me and I keep forgiving them!" The post has since been deleted.