The FBI and Los Angeles police visited Ben Affleck's Brentwood residence over the weekend as part of an investigation into unauthorized drone activity affecting firefighting efforts.

The FBI's Ground Intercept task force confirmed they were investigating a private drone that allegedly damaged a firefighting super scooper aircraft, and were checking local CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

"Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorized drone activity," an FBI press rep told 'Page Six' , who obtained the pictures of agents at Affleck's home, of the situation. "Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason."

The visit comes after Affleck, 51, was forced to evacuate his $20 million bachelor pad due to the Palisades Fire that's been tearing through Southern California.

He initially sought refuge at his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home, where their three children—Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (12)—reside. Though he was later able to return to his property, which escaped damage, sources close to 'Page Six' indicate he knows many others who lost their homes in the disaster.

Additionally, Affleck had an emotional reunion with his eldest daughter outside his home on Saturday. Sources also revealed that his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, 55, has been regularly checking in on him and the children throughout the emergency.

The actor has reportedly been reaching out to help others affected by the fires, while dealing with the evacuation orders and ongoing investigation into the drone incident that potentially compromised firefighting efforts.