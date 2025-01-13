Christina Haack is dating Christopher Larocca, CEO and president of Network Connex, following her split from Josh Hall.

The couple has reportedly been dating for approximately three months, according to the 'Daily Mail'.

The couple was reportedly spotted together in Bologna, Italy, in October 2024, and later attended a holiday party hosted by influencer Amy Sexton in December. While Haack follows Larocca on Instagram, his account remains private. However, there are some details that are public about the businessman.

Larocca, who became CEO of Illinois-based Network Connex in 2021, leads the company which specializes in communications infrastructure.

Upon joining the company, he stated, "I am thrilled to join Network Connex at this time of tremendous growth for the company. I look forward to working with the leadership team and our global organization to continue to build on our momentum and provide a premier end-to-end service suite to our clients."

The California native holds an MBA from USC (2002) and a civil engineering degree from Clemson University (1995). He has over 20 years of experience in industrial technology and services sectors, having held executive positions at companies including Nortek Control, Luminance Brands, Dover Corporation, and EMCORE Corporation. Larocca is also a father to a 17-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, which ended in January 2015.

Meanwhile, Haack's divorce from Josh Hall appears to be contentious. In a January 12 appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, she revealed, "Not even close. We're going to be going to trial, I hear. He doesn't want to do mediation. It's gonna be fun. Can't wait." She also mentioned having to provide financial support to Hall, stating, "I gave him money to live and then he bought a Bentley, but then he also doesn't have a job. But he drives a Bentley, so I'm sure he's pulling a lot of chicks."

Despite her ongoing divorce, Haack remains open to the possibility of marriage in the future. "I'll always love love," she told Us Weekly on January 10. "I probably will [get married again] eventually." However, she added, "I'm terrified of men. I'm taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids."

For 2025, Haack is focusing on personal growth, writing on Instagram, "This year I will be doing the work with my life coach to break the cycle, taking the kids & myself on some amazing adventures and focusing on a few new projects."

Haack has three children from her previous marriages: Taylor Reese and Brayden James with Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson London with Ant Anstead.