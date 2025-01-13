Reality star Khloé Kardashian has sparked controversy with 'Community' star Yvette Nicole Brown after the reality star criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Instagram amid the ongoing wildfire crisis.

In her Instagram Story, Kardashian sided with the L.A. Fire Chief's allegations that the mayor's budget cuts had hampered the fire department's ability to respond effectively to the fires, concluding her post with "Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"

The post quickly drew sharp criticism across social media platforms. Brown entered the conversation on January 13, sharing a pointed critique on Instagram. Brown posted a 2022 'Rolling Stone' article highlighting the Kardashian family's excessive water usage during Los Angeles' drought period.

Her caption read, "This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought. Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y'know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask. Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?"

Kardashian has not replied at this time, though she's not known to simply hold her tongue when took to task. She has instead written thank you notes to firefighters and first responders by way of X.

Dear Firefighters, volunteers, First Responders, and frontline workers 🩵



Thank you for your unwavering courage and dedication in the face of these devastating fires. Your tireless efforts to protect lives, homes, and communities do not go unnoticed. We are deeply grateful for… — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 12, 2025

The controversy comes as the Kardashian-Jenner family themselves have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the spreading fires. Sources confirmed to TMZ that all family members -- including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner -- have evacuated their residences following orders as the Kenneth Fire burned across 1,000 acres northeast of Calabasas on Thursday.

The situation highlights the complex dynamics between celebrity commentary, public policy, and natural disasters, particularly given the Kardashian family's own history with environmental resources during crisis periods.