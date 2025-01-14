Meek Mill had fans in stitches after he took to social media declaring his offer to buy TikTok.

As fans all over the world scramble to prepare for their favorite app to be banned, some potential heavy hitters have their eyes on purchasing the platform, which was developed by the tech company, ByteDance.

Standing as one of his highest viewed Tweets, the Maybach Music rap star was dragged by fans after posting the offer, which received a whopping 3.8 million views in less than 24 hours.

"Sell tik tok to me!" Mill, 37, simply captioned his tweet Monday night.

Sell tik tok to me! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2025

At this point, fans are somewhat used to Meek Mill writing questionable tweets, similarly to when the Dreams and Nightmares musician asked fans where he could buy gold in Africa, prompting his some 11 million followers to sigh.

That said, his followers are letting out that same sigh, seeing as though Meek's net worth was reported at around $20 million as of February 2024 per The U.S. Sun, while TikTok has an estimated worth of $100 billion with the algorithm -- or $30 to $40 billion without the algorithm -- per CBS News.

"How? Your sugar daddy is in custody," one fan responded to the rapper's offer, referring to rumors about his past association with Diddy. "TikTok is worth $100B my guy," a second reminded him. "Meek mill's networth $20M," a third added alongside laughing emojis. "Not right now meek," a fourth poked. That said, the 37-year-old Philly musician isn't the only celeb to make his offer known.

Meanwhile, Mr. Beast — arguably one of the most famous influencers on the internet — has also offered to buy the fan-favorite platform, posting to his following of over 30 million that he'd do it to prevent the app's cancellation.

"Okay fine, I'll buy Tik Tok so it doesn't get banned," Mr. Beast wrote Monday night. However, fans reacted more positively to this offer, as many urged the vlogger to "Save America." The internet sensation has hit an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of January 2025, per Parade.

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

Despite rumors swirling that tech billionaire boss Elon Musk was going to purchase the app, TikTok has busted that myth, denying any reports of potential sale to Musk, even if the platform is shut down, deeming the chatter "pure fiction."

"We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction," a spokesperson for TikTok told BBC.

U.S. lawmakers reportedly gave ByteDance one year to sell TikTok by January 19, or it will face a ban. The drama stems from the government's concern for national security in connection with its ties to China. This includes alleged potential to spread misinformation and espionage, per Axios.