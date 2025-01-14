Rachel Platten delivered an emotional performance of the national anthem ahead of the LA Rams' playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The game, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was relocated due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which have claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

Platten appeared visibly moved as she concluded her heartfelt rendition of the 'Star-Spangled Banner.' However, some viewers were skeptical, accusing her of insincerity. Criticism quickly emerged online, with one social media user writing, "Rachel Platten fake crying after the national anthem was comedy." Another questioned, "Did that lady just start fake crying after singing the National Anthem?" Comments ranged from disbelief to outright dismissal, with one post reading, "Rachel Platten should not do the National Anthem again and that dramatic cry in the camera... give me a break."

Tonight's national anthem performed by singer songwriter and author Rachel Platten pic.twitter.com/19VBeVtr6V — 𝒥𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝒯𝑒𝑒𝓃⚡️🤍| Fan Account (@Rlop1234Goat) January 14, 2025

One particularly critical user claimed, "FAKE TEARS FROM RACHEL PLATTEN SHES NOT EVEN FROM LA SHE GREW UP IN NEWTON MASS." Despite the backlash, the performance also resonated with others, including Rams players, who appeared visibly moved during her rendition.

Rachel Platten fake crying after the national anthem was comedy — BM (@BrownsNeedQB) January 14, 2025

The ESPN broadcast captured emotional reactions from players like Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, as well as head coach Sean McVay, who seemed teary-eyed on the sidelines. The Rams used the evening to honor Los Angeles firefighters, who continue to battle the blazes. Before the game, the team held a moment of silence for the victims and wore shirts with "LAFD" emblazoned in team colors.

Did that lady just start fake crying after singing the National Anthem? — Erik (@ErikDonc11) January 14, 2025

Adding to the tribute, Platten performed her 2015 hit "Fight Song" over a montage of first responders fighting the fires. Rams quarterback Stafford also made a personal gesture, arriving in a navy hoodie bearing the LAFD logo. Stafford later led his team to a surprising 27-9 victory, completing 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

FAKE TEARS FROM RACHEL PLATTEN SHES NOT EVEN FROM LA SHE GREW UP IN NEWTON MASS #gamblestyle #yeahmikeyeah — Jake Lang (@JakeLangLoo11) January 14, 2025

The evening served as both a tribute to resilience and a moment of triumph for the Rams amid ongoing tragedy.