Josh Gad made an appearance on The View on Tuesday to discuss his new book, 'In Gad We Trust.' However, his interview was humorously interrupted by an unexpected source: the studio's air conditioning system.

As Gad shared a personal story about his parents divorcing when he was six years old, a clanking sound became noticeable in the background. The actor paused mid-sentence to ask, "Is there like, a legal typer in here right now? I hear somebody."

The moment prompted laughter from the panel. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin explained, "It's our AC. It gets me every time." Joy Behar chimed in with her own joke, saying, "Josh, it's the rats in the ceiling!"

The conversation continued, but Gad couldn't help pointing out the noise again later. "It's so distracting," he remarked, making light of the persistent sound that plagued the interview.

This isn't the first time mysterious noises have disrupted The View. From an infamous "fart noise" that coincided with a flood at the Hot Topics table to loud backstage commotions that forced moderator Whoopi Goldberg to call for quiet, the set has seen its fair share of quirky sound interruptions.

In addition to the humor surrounding the air conditioning, Gad touched on more serious topics during the interview. He described the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles as "the worst thing" he's ever experienced and revealed that proceeds from his book would be donated to wildfire recovery efforts.