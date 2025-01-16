Following their recent public display of affection at the 2025 Golden Globes, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were photographed together once more.

The pair ended up in the City of Love to attend a premiere of his movie, "A Complete Unknown."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner out for dinner tonight in Paris! pic.twitter.com/2PtjpqJr0y — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) January 15, 2025

The cosmetics mogul is certain that the "Call Me By Your Name" star is her soulmate, according to a recent Page Six article.

An insider revealed that the mother of two "sees a future" with Chalamet and is experiencing feelings she has never experienced with anybody else.

Jenner has been romantically involved with other celebrities, such as Tyga, Jaden Smith, and the father of her children, Travis Scott.

According to the source, "[Jenner] feels like Timothée is so different from all the other exes she's dated in the past."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having an intimate dinner with friends in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QMVGe1jQ9g — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) January 16, 2025

Chalamet has been busy promoting "A Complete Unknown" on a media tour, but his mind has reportedly been preoccupied with worries about his girlfriend amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The same insider shared that the "Wonka" actor has been diligently staying in touch with Jenner and her children, ensuring their safety and well-being.

According to the source, "[Chalamet] has been checking in on Kylie and the kids constantly to make sure they're safe and doing ok."

He also has reportedly been making an effort to contact Jenner before their Paris trip and reassure her that "he's there for anything she needs."

Reports first emerged in mid-2023 about Jenner and Chalamet dating, and soon after, the Kylie Cosmetics boss' car was spotted parked in the driveway of the A-list actor's home in Beverly Hills.

The very next day, Chalamet hopped into Jenner's car following his visit to an art show in Santa Monica. TMZ reported that her security guard then drove his car.

Upon reaching Tito's Tacos in Los Angeles, Jenner's security detail swiftly obtained their food and delivered it to the car.

That same time, a source from PEOPLE magazine disclosed that Chalamet and Jenner were spending time together and getting to know one another. Another insider mentioned that they meet up every week, although their relationship is described as "casual."

"She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun," the insider said. "After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

Their first ever public appearance took place at a Beyonce concert on September 4, 2023.