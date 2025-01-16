Joe Goldberg's story is coming to an explosive end in Netflix's You.

The series' fifth season will be its last and will debut on the streaming platform in late April.

In the minute-long trailer, Penn Badgley's character Joe Goldberg returns to the Big Apple "back where it all began" in the highly-anticipated "killer finale."

That is, "until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires," per the series' log line. "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after."

"Hello you," Goldberg says as the trailer's start. "Do you remember me? 'Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began."

"And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is you," he continued.

Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews will also star in Season 5.

Michael Foley and Justin Lo will serve as showrunners for the final season. Badgley, Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and others will serve as executive producers.

In You's last season, released in two parts — the first part in February 2023 and the second in March 2023 — Goldberg moved to London as a college professor, wreaking havoc as a deranged serial killer and seasoned stalker. He begins to date billionaire Kate Lockwood, played by Ritchie, who ultimately helped him hide some of his crimes, encouraging his sadistic crimes even further.

In 2018, You originally debuted on Lifetime, but was cancelled after only one season. Netflix picked it up and the show quickly became a fan favorite.

You premieres on Netflix on April 24, 2025.