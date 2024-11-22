Katt Williams recently revealed that he has acquired a former military base, which he plans to convert into a movie studio.

Williams, 53, explained his motivation for the project, emphasizing the need to expand opportunities in Black Hollywood.

"It's just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much," Williams said to 'GQ.'

Perry's Tyler Perry Studios, which opened in 2019, is one of the largest film production facilities in the U.S., and Williams aims to build on that foundation.

Williams also addressed his decision to appear on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast for his groundbreaking tell-all earlier this year. According to Williams, Sharpe's unique position in the media made the platform ideal.

"Shannon is in the rare position where people aren't sure where his allegiance lies," Williams said. "People aren't sure if Shannon been bought and paid for. Is he in the pocket, 'cause these n****s paying him, or is he really just a regular?" This uncertainty, Williams explained, allowed him to challenge Sharpe while revealing his own truth.

Why did Katt Williams' choose 'Club Shay Shay' to deliver his viral manifesto?https://t.co/IrngRG4M3B pic.twitter.com/mC53YFkfHw — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 20, 2024

At Vulture Festival, the Ohio native reflected on his original intentions for the podcast, admitting that he initially planned to blast several comedians he mentioned, including Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley.

"When I wrote it out, I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about," Williams said. "It was so vicious I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so the comic I'm talking about knows I know your real story."

Katt Williams reveals his intention was to kill the careers of the comedians he roasted on Club Shay Shay and admits he intentionally held back, leaving out all the knockout blows and left jabs.



( 🎥 Vulture/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/wmWfyHIRc3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 18, 2024

Williams also said that he would only go to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' controversial parties — to spy.

Williams made the comments in a wide-ranging interview in which he opened up about his feelings towards Diddy, who has come under fire recently in the wake of allegations of horrific behavior at his parties.

Read more: Diddy Reportedly Performed An Animal Sacrifice Hours Before Being Found Not Guilty in 1999 NYC Club Shooting

While appearing on 'Club Shay Shay' in January 2024, Williams told listeners to "stay the f**k away" from Diddy parties because they were "not safe."

He called Diddy, who spent his 55th birthday behind bars in Brooklyn, a "demon" and said he thinks that the music mogul is "energy" that should not be allowed to exist freely.