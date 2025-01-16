Bob Uecker wasn't just a baseball guy — he was a guy who made baseball fun. And life, too.

The Milwaukee Brewers legend, who died at 90 on Thursday, spent over five decades as the voice of his hometown team, injecting humor and humanity into the game for countless fans. But Uecker's legacy goes far beyond the sports broadcasting booth.

Known as "Mr. Baseball," Uecker's career off the diamond also saw him conquer television, film, advertising and even the world of professional wrestling.

That's because Uecker's sharp wit and self-deprecating humor turned him into a beloved figure in pop culture — someone equally at home calling a game as he was making Johnny Carson laugh on The Tonight Show. So, let's take a look at the highlights of his remarkable career beyond baseball.

Harry Doyle in Major League

If you've seen 1989's Major League, chances are you can't think about the movie without hearing Uecker's voice, as USA Today remembered. As Harry Doyle, the perpetually sarcastic and often tipsy play-by-play announcer for a fictional Cleveland Indians, Uecker stole every scene he was in.

Lines like "Just a bit outside" became instant classics, showcasing his perfect comedic timing and love for lampooning the quirks of the sport he adored. Uecker's performance turned Doyle into one of the most memorable characters in sports movie history, proving he was as much a natural in front of the camera as he was behind a mic.

George Owens in Mr. Belvedere

Uecker took his talents to primetime television as George Owens, the no-nonsense patriarch in the sitcom Mr. Belvedere, which starred Christopher Hewett in the lead role as the posh English butler Lynn Belvedere.

Uecker played a former ballplayer turned sportswriter, bringing authenticity and plenty of laughs to the show as he squared off with the cultured butler, Mr. Belvedere. His comedic chemistry with the cast made the show a hit and gave Uecker another platform to shine.

Miller Lite Commercials

Even in a 30-second beer commercial, Uecker could make you laugh. His work with Miller Lite in the "Tastes Great, Less Filling" campaigns became iconic, especially his famous line, "I must be in the front row!" — only to be hilariously ushered to the cheap seats.

It's a nod to his comedic genius that a commercial could leave such a lasting impression.

WrestleMania and WWE Hall of Fame

Yes, Uecker even made waves in the wrestling world. He was a guest announcer at WrestleMania III and WrestleMania IV, where his humor fit perfectly with the over-the-top theatrics of the WWE, as Sports Illustrated pointed out.

Who could forget him being hilariously manhandled by Andre the Giant? Uecker's contributions earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, proving his reach extended well beyond baseball.

The King of Late-Night TV

As a recurring guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Uecker also became a late-night comedy staple.

His deadpan delivery and endless stories from his baseball days had audiences in stitches, and he quickly became one of Carson's favorite guests.

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/EJRBC8Cjj4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025

Indeed, from the dugout to the silver screen, Uecker spent his life making people smile. Whether he was calling a Brewers game, cracking jokes with Carson or stealing scenes in Major League.

As fans remember Uecker, it's clear that his impact goes far beyond baseball. He was a comedian, an actor, and above all, a storyteller who found the funny in everything.

That's why he'll always be Mr. Baseball — and why his voice, both literal and figurative, will echo for generations to come.