DeRon Horton, known for his role on Netflix's Dear White People, is focusing on recovery after being injured in a recent shooting incident.

"First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones," Horton, 32, shared on Instagram on Thursday, January 16. "Everybody that checked on me n holla'd at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you."

Horton posted multiple images of his injuries in an Instagram photo carousel, including an X-ray showing a bullet lodged in his arm, him laying in a hospital bed wearing a cast, his stitches, and photos of a shattered car window where he was wounded.

Reflecting on the incident, Horton wrote, "Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn't on my wish list 😂🎅🏽. But it happened mf shot thru the car at me bullet broke my arm shattered it all type o s**t. But I'm Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed."

He added: "I got a plate n screws in my mf arm, so I can't workout for a minute which I'm mad about BUT it coulda been worse! And I don't need no sympathy I'm finna bounce right back I feel amazing 💯💯."

He encouraged others to remain vigilant and thankful, concluding, "I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can't stop sh*t when you walk w God🙏🏽."

Horton's former Dear White People costars expressed their support.

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins commented, "Thank GOD for your life. I'm so so SO happy you're ok."

Logan Browning added, "Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron ❤️‍🩹." Samuel L. Jackson, who collaborated with Horton on The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, also shared encouragement: "Glad you're still with us, Tuff Stuff!!! Good thing you're covered by the All mighty🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

Horton rose to prominence playing Lionel on Dear White People (2017–2021). His career includes roles in Roman J. Israel, Esq., American Vandal, and American Horror Story. Reflecting on working with Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq., Horton told The Hollywood Reporter, "I feel like he's somewhat changed my life, saved my life. I just hope to be like him one day."

On set with Washington, Horton found the experience humbling. "We talked about Shakespeare, we talked about God, we talked about love, making mistakes and stuff like that, but it was a really, really humbling experience for me."