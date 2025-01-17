A Christian minister has been called out by the social media saints after she went viral preaching a sermon oddly similar to Bishop T.D. Jakes' Woman Thou Art Loosed sermon.

Female preacher Kristina Java is now being called "Kristina Columbus" since going viral for adapting T.D. Jakes' storytelling and delivery while preaching at a church in New York, deeming the sly move a diabolical act of plagiarism.

Jakes' daughter, Rev. Cora Jakes had choice words for the copycat minister, who has now elected to limit commenting on all her Instagram posts.

Java first unveiled the sermon on social media in December prompting her to receive some encouraging feedback. However, over time fans online began to realize that her sermon was oddly familiar to one of the most popular sermons ever given by Bishop T.D. Jakes.

The preacher is seen in a repost captured by The Shade Room taking on a hooting and hollering style of preaching with a southern Baptist twang, which came off as inauthentic to many, in addition to her added exaggerated mannerisms and gestures.

While many were disappointed that Java would plagiarize one of the most popular Christian sermons, Jakes' daughter proved to be the most disappointed as she called the preacher out for "mimicking" her father in the comment section.

"I'm saddened by this, I do hope you [gave] my papa credit, he labored for what you mimicked. SMH," Rev. Cora Jakes responded in Java's comment section, per Vibe.

"Was this a Church talent show recital stage play?" one fan asked in the comment section of the repost. "She colonized his sermon," a second poked. "I never saw a yt woman cosplay as TD Jake's before. This definitely wasn't on my 2025 bingo card," a third added. "not Kristina Columbus we see you @kk.tinaa," a fourth replied alongside face palm emojis.

That said, many others weighed in, in addition to spamming all her Instagram posts with various clap backs from calling her a "culture vulture" and a thief of "Black spiritual culture."

Woman Thou Art Loosed, preached by T.D. Jakes back in 2000, stands today as one of the most popular sermons to date. In addition to the iconic spiritual message, Jakes originally published the book in 1993.

Bringing hope to countless readers, Woman Thou Art Loosed has been an Amazon bestseller for over 20 years.