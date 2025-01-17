Joan Plowright, a legendary Tony and Olivier Award-winning actress, passed away on Thursday, January 16.

A widow at her death, Plowright — alongside her late husband Laurence Olivier — was credited for reviving the United kingdom's theatre industry decades after the second World War, per the Associated Press.

She was 95.

According to the actress' family statement shared Friday, January 17, Plowright died at Denville Hall Retirement home reportedly designated for actors in the southern part of England. Per the family's statement, the actress died surrounded by her loved ones.

"She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire," the family stated, per AP. "We are so proud of all Joan did and who she was as a loving and deeply inclusive human being."

The celebrated actress gained notoriety for performances for the early years of the English Stage Company at the Royal Court and the National Theatre while it was led by her second husband, Laurence Olivier, per The Guardian.

Olivier — an acclaimed actor and producer — could speak the great William Shakespeare's words naturally as if he were "actually thinking them" according to an English playwright, Charles Bennet, who met the director in 1927, per IMDb.

When his 1957 play, The Entertainer, moved over to Broadway in 1958, the role of Archie Rices' daughter was taken over by Plowright, who would later become his wife soon after.

After a successful career which spanned decades, rendering her a staple in entertainment history, millennials can best remember her for her roles in The Spiderwick Chronicles and Dennis the Menace.

Theatres across London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 21 January in remembrance of renowned British stage and screen actress Dame Joan Plowright, widow of Laurence Olivier, who died earlier this week at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/ztTtdJZuIC — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) January 17, 2025

"She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories. The family are deeply grateful to Jean Wilson and all those involved in her personal care over many years."

Plowright and her beloved husband Olivier are now both survived by their three children, Richard, 63, Tamsin, 62, and Julie Kate, 58.