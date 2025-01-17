Meagan Good is all smiles while singing the praises of her fiancé Jonathan Majors while appearing as a guest on The Breakfast Club morning radio show.

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked the Divorce in the Black star how her new-fiancé Jonathan Majors proposed to her, asking if he asked her to be his "Coretta."

Good revealed that she takes pride in being Majors' "Coretta" — a reference to the Coretta Scott King — wife of legendary civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

"When he proposed did he say, 'Will you be my Coretta?' " Charlamagne asked bluntly, prompting many in the studio to chuckle. Good stared back blankly before responding.

"Ummmm... he didn't say that. But I am his Coretta though," Good, 43, responded proudly, adding that the pair had an idea to dress up as Coretta and Martin Luther King for Halloween, however, they decided against it out of respect for the strike. "But, next year," she suggested.

Fellow co-host Jess Hilarious questioned the actress about how she felt about marriage following her divorce from DeVon Franklin, as the two parted ways after nine years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

"I'm a very optimistic person, and I really do trust God," Good explained. "I was never like, 'I'm not gonna get married again,' I was just like, 'What is happening?' Now sitting here today, I'm thankful for every part of the experience," the actress expressed, adding that her journey has increased her faith.

In addition to discussing her divorce, Jess commended Good for the strength she showed throughout Majors' trial, after he was accused by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari of assault. Majors was sentenced to probation and domestic violence counseling in April 2024.

Good revealed that there was never a time where the Lovecraft Country star's trial was "too much," expressing that she knew she was exactly where she needed to be.

"Not only will things not always make sense to me but sometimes they won't make sense to other people. And that's OK. As long as you are in alignment with God and you're trusting the path that you're on, that's it," the 43-year old stated. "The more that I've done that, the happier I've been."

"I don't know when I've been this happy before," she expressed. "I think I might have been a kid."