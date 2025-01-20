New details are emerging regarding the factors that contributed to the end of Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship of four years, after leaving fans anticipating an imminent engagement between the couple.

In a surprising revelation posted on Instagram on Jan. 16, James shared a photo featuring himself and Kirkconnell from their time on "The Bachelor" as they advanced to the final round.

"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," he started the caption.

Now, an insider claims Kirkconnell reportedly decided to end her relationship with James due to unmet expectations.

The insider disclosed that Kirkconnell had allegedly set a deadline for James to propose by the end of 2024, and when he did not fulfill this, she chose to end the relationship.

According to an insider who spoke to The US Sun, "Rachael is the one who pulled the plug, full stop. Matt knows what he did, but that's Rachael's story to tell."

"I will say this, he wouldn't commit," the inside explained. "She basically gave him an ultimatum to propose by the end of 2024, and that didn't happen."

"Years of dragging her along. She tried and tried. It's been really hard on her, she really cared and thought this was going to work."

The insider added, "I really don't think she thought he'd still be dragging his feet all these years later."

More information has also surfaced regarding the couple's breakup. During their trip to London, James' social media posts seemed to suggest a happy time with Kirkconnell, leaving fans confused when news of their split emerged.

This revelation coincided with a striking detail shared by Kirkconnell's sister, Trinity, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

In a recent TikTok video, Trinity responded to questions about her sister's relationship and their trip to London and provided additional information about the timeline of Rachael and Matt's separation.

"They were still together when he was posting all that," referring to the London post, the 22-year-old responded to a fan who asked on TikTok, via Us Weekly. "Just to give some perspective on the timeline of things."

In another report by The US Sun, Kirkconnell was reportedly caught off guard and humiliated and shocked after seeing James' Instagram post just last week.

An insider revealed at the time, "They didn't know they were fully broken up. Rachael is being pretty quiet right now, but I know she was blindsided by Matt's post."

"She didn't know he was going to do that and definitely wouldn't have approved of it if she did."

The insider added, "And she thinks it's just as weird as everyone else does, she's humiliated that's how the news came out."