Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have officially parted ways. The former Bachelor star shared the news on Instagram Thursday, January 16, asking for prayers as they navigate the end of their four-year relationship.

"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," James, 33, captioned a nostalgic photo from their time on the ABC reality show. He continued his prayer, writing, "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us."

In his heartfelt post, James also reflected on their faith, concluding, "And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord 💔." He tagged Kirkconnell, 28, but turned off comments on the post.

The couple's love story began in 2020 on Season 25 of The Bachelor, where they quickly became a fan-favorite pair. However, shortly after the show ended, their relationship faced its first challenge. Controversy arose when old photos of Kirkconnell attending an Antebellum-themed party in college resurfaced, prompting their initial split.

Despite the backlash, James and Kirkconnell reconciled by the summer of 2021. "It was a bit of a journey," Kirkconnell admitted to Extra at the time. "But I think we're in a really good place." James later echoed her sentiment, calling her "the brightest spot" in his life during a September 2021 interview with People.

Kirkconnell's most recent Instagram post about James was in December 2024, where she celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt message.

"Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart," she wrote. "You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter." Kirkconnell has yet to release her own statement about their breakup.

James and Kirkconnell aren't the only couple from the ABC reality dating show who split.

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay won't have to pay more than $13,000 a month in spousal support, according to court documents, after her divorce from Bryan Abasolo. The 44-year-old and Lindsay, 39, who tied the knot during a beachfront wedding in Cancun, Mexico, in 2019, finalized their divorce Tuesday, January 7, according to Page Six.

While L.A. courts initially ordered Lindsay to cough up temporary spousal support in July, it's been reported that the conditions have since been waived.

The licensed California chiropractor reportedly "waives, discharges, and releases" attorney and podcaster Lindsay from "any and all" future payments, per court documents revealed by the media outlet.