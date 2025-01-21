Fans allegedly broke into Dua Lipa's hotel and waited outside her bedroom door, leaving her "shaken."

After traveling to South America to shoot an advertisement, the 29-year-old singer was lodging at the five-star Ritz-Carlton in Santiago, Chile. Some fans, however, were discovered to have gained entry to the hotel, while others were seen waiting for the singer outside her bedroom door, according to The Sun.

The security of Dua is believed to have been breached and urgently reviewed as a result of the troubling incident.

"Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her," a source told the outlet. "A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but some were found outside her room."

This wasn't the first time the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker experienced a security scare.

In June, as revealed by Yahoo News, a TikToker broke into her Birmingham practice facility just days before her scheduled performance as the main act at the Glastonbury Festival.

Dua traveled to Chile last week with her fashion executive, Olivia Moss, and makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes. She posted several photos from a wild night of partying during the trip on Instagram on Sunday, including a tray of tequila shots.

Dua will be back on stage when she begins the second leg of her stadium tour in March to promote her third album, "Radical Optimism."

Originally published on Music Times