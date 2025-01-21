BossMan Dlow is under heavy scrutiny after failing to perform at The Big Show on January 19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The highly anticipated event, hosted by 97.9 WJLB, featured major acts like GloRilla and Sexyy Red but left fans disappointed when BossMan did not appear for his scheduled set.

The event's promoter, affiliated with Never Stop Grinding Entertainment, voiced his frustration in a fiery Instagram Story.

He accused BossMan, 26, of arriving more than an hour late and claimed the artist spent his time in his hotel room indulging in drugs.

In his words, "Dog. One thing I hate is a man who can't own up to his s**t. Bro you a dope fiend bro. First of all, you drove from Florida ... to Detroit. [...] You in your room. Dope fiend out."

The promoter further explained that the rapper's alleged actions caused significant delays during the event.

"We keep calling you... You keep talking about you going to be there in 30 minutes. Two 30 minutes went past — a whole hour. You missed your whole set. That's when everybody was just sitting there while the DJ was playing, [for] a whole hour," he added.

Fans were not pleased with the Florida rapper's absence, particularly as his delay clashed with GloRilla's performance schedule.

The promoter remarked, "You missed your set. You ain't on business, because you a dope fiend. Then you gonna drive up when GloRilla on. We gotta be out of Little Caesars Arena at 11 o'clock. You missed your set. What you talking about? Don't blame that on the promoters. You weak a**."

BossMan Dlow, whose real name is Devante McCreary, defended himself the following day via Instagram, writing, "I'm Literally In Detroit Rn, Been Here, Y'all Blame The Promoter For Why I Ain't Come Not Men."

He added: "I drove 26 hours to get to Detroit, nose stuffy n s**t why TF would I not perform, ask yourself that."