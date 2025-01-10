Nick Cannon recently took to social media to share a heartfelt prayer following the devastation caused by the ongoing fires in California.

In his post, Cannon wrote, "Counsel. Cultivate. Meditate.... A PRAYER OF RESTORATION. JOHN 14:27: 'Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.' "

He also referenced scripture from 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Psalm 23:3, emphasizing faith, forgiveness, and restoration. Cannon's post concluded with a reflective message: "No Judgement, Just Love. In the Sweet Consciousness and Mighty Name of Christ we devote, meditate, pray AMEN."

The post sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Cannon's spiritual message and others questioning its authenticity.

Supporters applauded his efforts to bring attention to faith and prayer in trying times.

One commenter wrote, "Listen to the message... take your eyes off the messenger. It's time more now than ever. EVERY knee shall bow. 🙏🏽💛😌 Standing in agreement." Another user said, "Amen. From his mouth to God's ears. These times are unlike any other. Get right with God before it's too late!"

However, not all responses were positive. Critics questioned the sincerity of the post, with one user remarking, "Why does EVERYTHING have to be recorded and put on social media? If it's sincere, it would NOT be on here!" Others accused Cannon, 44, of seeking attention, with one comment reading, "It just feels so unauthentic when you feel the need to set the camera up first." "No offense but I just can't take him seriously," another wrote.

As dangerous fires continue to ignite, the tragedy made its way to torment some of the biggest names in show business including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.