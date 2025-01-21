Will Smith allegedly still has strong feelings after he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

According to sources speaking to In Touch, Smith allegedly "will never forgive Chris for ruining his life" and maintains negative feelings about Rock's "smug attitude."

The incident, which occurred after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, led to significant professional consequences for Smith, including a 10-year Oscar ban and his resignation from the Academy. The moment, in addition to causing embarrassment and shame on Smith's end, overshadowed Smith's first Academy Award win for King Richard that same evening.

Despite these setbacks, Smith has shown signs of career recovery, with his recent film Bad Boys: Ride or Die achieving commercial success with $400 million in box office earnings.

The situation appears complex on both sides. While Rock initially received widespread support, industry insiders have reportedly grown weary of his continued references to the incident in his comedy shows. According to the source, some feel Rock should accept Smith's apology and move forward.

The source also claims Rock, 59, continues to struggle with the aftermath, allegedly suffering from PTSD related to the incident.

They suggest that while reconciliation might be beneficial, both men's pride stands in the way of resolution. It's unclear whether either of them would be willing to come together and work toward one.