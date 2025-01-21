Blake Lively has quickly struck back at Justin Baldoni after he released nearly 10 minutes of raw footage from their film It Ends With Us.

In fact, her legal team argues that the unedited video actually supports her allegations of inappropriate behavior from Baldoni on set, rather than disproves them.

In a new statement to TMZ, Lively's attorneys said the footage reveals Baldoni making unwanted advances, including kissing the actress on the forehead, caressing her and commenting on her scent — all without prior discussion or consent.

"Every frame corroborates what Ms. Lively described in her complaint," they stated, adding that Baldoni acted without an intimacy coordinator, as required for such scenes.

The scene in question shows Lively visibly pulling away and requesting that the characters "just talk," according to her lawyers.

They contend her actions were not acting but real discomfort. "No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by her employer," the statement reads.

Baldoni vs. Lively

Baldoni's team, however, insists the video clears him of harassment claims. They argue the footage documents creative discussions, not misconduct, and point to moments where both actors appear to collaborate on camera angles and lighting.

This legal battle has grown increasingly heated. Lively's legal team has accused Baldoni of retaliatory tactics, calling his release of the video a "media stunt" meant to sway public opinion.

Meanwhile, Baldoni has filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, seeking $400 million in damages.

Lively alleges Baldoni subjected her to a pattern of inappropriate behavior, including showing her explicit images, discussing his sexual past, and commenting on her weight. She is countersuing for emotional distress.