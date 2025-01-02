A recent Netflix rebrand by Meghan Markle indicates an ultimate break from the British Royal Family, signaling a bold move to follow in the footsteps of Adele and Oprah.

In an announcement shared on her social media account, Meghan revealed her upcoming collaboration with the streaming service for a new reality series titled "With Love, Meghan."

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently discussed the alleged aspirations of the Duchess of Sussex to achieve fame solely by her first name.

Ede mentioned the rarity of this status, which has been bestowed upon only a select few celebrities, but expressed optimism that the former "Suits" actress could potentially join this exclusive group of individuals.

In what can be seen as a daring move, Ede sees it as a potentially wise choice for Meghan in her efforts to attract new fans.

Opting to position herself within lifestyle instead of as a former royal member might serve as a highly beneficial move for a positive start to the upcoming year, according to him.

The expert said in an interview with The US Sun, "It'll be a brilliant way to build her brand identity, and she could become the new Martha Stewart with the heavyweight of Netflix behind her."

"It's going to reveal to the world what Meghan loves, it shows that Meghan had a passion for food and cooking," he added.

Meghan has subtly showed her charitable cookbook and online writings years before marrying Prince Harry.

Scheduled to premiere on January 15, the show is tailored to feature Meghan's talents.

Ede believes that should the show resonate with viewers, it could serve as an ideal platform for the debut of her cookbook and the American Riviera Orchard Brand, a project she has been diligently refining for almost a year.

"It's the best way for fans to see Meghan as she really is rather than causing controversy," he explained. "With the use of the word joy, she's going to show the world what makes her feel full of joyfulness."

"She and Netflix will be wanting to make sure it does the same for fans and subscribers," Ede added.

Netflix introduced the upcoming series overseen by Meghan as "the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the introduction continued. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

"With Love, Meghan" has eight 33-minute episodes.

Exploring her passion for food and cooking, Meghan is hosting a show centered around the joy of culinary adventures with a mix of new and familiar faces. A trailer also showed her desire to foster connections through shared meals.