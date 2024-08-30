Newly released bodycam footage showed Trippie Redd being stopped by police in 2023 for driving without a license.

On Thursday, a video surfaced online capturing Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, and his brother Hunter being pulled over in Florida for having tinted windows last year.

The situation escalated when Trippie's security team stopped alongside them, making the police more cautious, especially after noticing that Trippie had reportedly been smoking in the car. The officers soon discovered that neither Trippie nor his brother had a valid driver's license, and that Trippie, 25, had never obtained one.

"They just heightened us from two to 10, I don't give a s**t if that's your security guard or not," the cop told Trippie, adding, "I don't care if you're Drake. They cannot come to a traffic stop... So you have no license and you're driving, that's one citation. You're probably gonna be arrested but that's my discretion."

The Canton, Ohio, native remained cooperative throughout the encounter and was ultimately issued a citation rather than being arrested.

However, his brother was taken into custody after police found marijuana near the passenger seat and was later jailed.

The "Love Scars" rapper is the latest artist to have bodycam footage leaked online.

On August 23, videos of Playboi Carti and Ken Carson being stopped for speeding in 2022 were released, with Carti oddly questioning why his license hadn't been suspended despite multiple speeding stops.

Another video from that same day showed singer DaniLeigh's 2023 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run. In the footage, DaniLeigh, 29, tearfully reacted as she was handcuffed after allegedly hitting a scooter rider, causing spinal injuries.

The songwriter, born Danielle Leigh Curiel, was charged for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. She was convicted in February after pleading no contest to misdemeanor and felony charges. The mother of one was sentenced to five years of probation.