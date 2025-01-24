Will Ferrell recently shared an unexpected anecdote about his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The 57-year-old, joined by his You're Cordially Invited co-star Reese Witherspoon, revealed the unique experience of performing improv comedy for the trial's jury.

Ferrell described it as one of the strangest jobs of his career.

"I was doing improv at the Groundlings Theatre in LA at the same time the O.J. Simpson trial was going on," he recalled. "The jury was sequestered for a long time and couldn't go anywhere, so someone came up with the idea of performing our sketch show for them in the court to lighten the mood. It was just us and the jurors. They seemed mildly entertained, but it was very bizarre."

Witherspoon, reflecting on her own courtroom experience, shared an amusing story about being selected for jury duty.

"About seven years after Legally Blonde came out, I was called up to do two solid weeks," she said. Known for her portrayal of Elle Woods, a determined law student, Witherspoon explained how her role influenced her fellow jurors.

"When we went to deliberation and it came to choosing a foreman, the entire jury picked me," she began. "When I asked them why, they said it was because I went to law school!"

The pair also spoke about their long-standing connection, revealing they first worked together more than two decades ago.

"We met on Saturday Night Live in 2001, and 22 short years later, we came up with an idea! I actually said yes to the movie and working with Will before I knew what the plot was — I just wanted to do it," Witherspoon said.

Ferrell added, "I had the best time, and it would be a dream to work together again."

Shifting focus, Witherspoon highlighted the success of her book club, which has transformed the careers of many female authors. "In 2013, I read a truly terrible script that was so negative towards women, and I thought I could do better. I put my money into a company, and the first three books I bought were Gone Girl, Wild, and Big Little Lies," she explained. "What I hadn't understood is how featuring a book can change the author's life in terms of economics. It's the meaningful and unexpected part of starting the company."

Ferrell also touched on his documentary Will & Harper, expressing gratitude for its reception.

"The reaction has been surprising — we really didn't know what we had. Harper was so brave to tell her story, and she's become a center for fighting for trans rights around the world, especially in the United States right now."