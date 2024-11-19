Paul Mescal delivered a candid and sharp response when asked about meeting King Charles at the UK premiere of 'Gladiator II.'

The past few weeks have been packed for Mescal, as he's been actively promoting the highly anticipated sequel. His appearances include sitting down with Patrick Kielty for a pre-recorded interview on 'The Late Late Show,' facing a plate of fiery wings on YouTube's 'Hot Ones,' and joining Saoirse Ronan on 'The Graham Norton Show.'

Last Wednesday, Mescal appeared alongside his 'Gladiator II' co-stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn, as well as director Ridley Scott, for the film's grand premiere in London's Leicester Square.

King Charles was also in attendance to greet the cast and crew before watching the film.

While attending the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, November 18, Mescal was asked by 'Variety' if meeting the king felt surreal.

His reply was blunt: "It's definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I'm, like, Irish – so it's not kind of on the list of priorities."

He continued, adding a touch of humor, "I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You're just kind of nodding along and just smiling."

Fans of Mescal quickly took to social media, praising his honesty. One commenter remarked, "The ultimate 'I'm Irish, but I'm also in Gladiator 2' flex."

Others were critical of the question itself. "This reporter for Variety regularly fumbles the bag – why the hell would you ask the Irish actor about meeting the King?" one person posted. Another added, "Does the reporter asking the questions think the King is also the King of Ireland?"

Despite his personal indifference, Mescal acknowledged the significance of the moment for Ridley Scott.

"I know how important that is for him. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special," he explained.

'Gladiator II' hits theaters on Nov. 22.