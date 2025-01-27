A birthday celebration for Kodak Black's 3-year-old daughter, Queen Yuri, ended in chaos over the weekend, as a heated argument involving one of Kodak's children's mothers escalated into a massive brawl.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the drama unfolded at The Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida, where the party was held.

Reality TV star Maranda Johnson, Queen Yuri's mother and cast member of Netflix's W.A.G.S. to Riches with Sharelle Rosado, was reportedly involved in the altercation.

While it's unclear who she was arguing with, the disagreement quickly spiraled out of control, leading to a physical fight that left several people claiming they were injured.

Police were called to the scene but arrived after much of the commotion had subsided.

According to law enforcement sources, officers spoke with multiple individuals who said they wanted to press charges. However, when asked to provide details for a report, only one person agreed to cooperate.

Although Kodak Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, was reportedly present earlier in the evening to celebrate with his daughter, he was not at the venue when the fight broke out. This is significant, as Kodak, 27, remains on probation and could face legal consequences if implicated in such incidents.

The aftermath of the melee extended beyond personal disputes, with the venue reporting damage caused during the fight. Authorities confirmed that Kodak's name would be included in the police report to note his earlier attendance, though it would state he was not present during the altercation.

Johnson, who appears on the first season of W.A.G.S. to Riches, has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

The eight-episode series, which premiered January 22, delves into the lives of women connected to high-profile athletes, highlighting the complexities of fame, family, and ambition.