Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson stirred up social media with his candid response to news about his ex-fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, partnering with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay media platform for her podcast, Humble Baddies. Johnson, who co-hosts Nightcap with Sharpe, expressed frustration on X, writing, "So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if I was okay with this partnership? 🤔." He followed up with a bold statement: "Y'all got me f***ed up, I'll do my own damn podcast ✌️."

Rosado later responded on X, writing, "lol quit crying."

lol quit crying https://t.co/asXDrGIwxY — Sharelle Rosado (@SharelleRosado_) January 13, 2025

The announcement about Rosado's podcast partnership prompted a flurry of reactions. Many social media users questioned whether Sharpe should have informed Johnson about the deal, given their professional relationship. One commenter wrote, "Out of friendship courtesy, Shannon could have said something. They are friends." Another added, "Damn Shannon ain't have the decency or respect for him to talk about it before he found out with the rest of the world?"

Other users speculated that Johnson's reaction might not be as serious as it seemed. "Real ones know he trolling 😂," one user remarked, while another suggested, "They are both chilling somewhere laughing."

Meanwhile, some applauded Rosado's move, with one commenter stating, "Her working a new job has nothing to do with their past relationship." Others interpreted the situation as a publicity stunt, with one user writing, "This is all PR!!! Good work lol."

Rosado chimed in to clarify her relationship status, responding to The Shade Room calling her Johnson's estranged wife with, "Lol not 'estranged wife' @theshaderoom when we got married?"

Sources close to Rosado previously revealed that her split from Johnson stemmed from an alleged incident where she found another woman in their bed. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the confrontation was reportedly captured on security footage, though Rosado has chosen not to release it publicly. Following the discovery, Rosado announced their breakup on social media, stating, "Chad and I are no longer together, please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies."

Interestingly, Rosado had previously admitted on her Humble Baddies podcast to cheating on her first husband with Johnson, a decision she later expressed regret about as she reflected on her younger, less mature self.

While the nature of Johnson and Rosado's current relationship remains unclear, one thing is certain: their dynamic, coupled with Sharpe's involvement, has sparked conversations across social media about loyalty, professionalism, and personal boundaries.