Gabriel Macht, known for playing Harvey Specter on Suits, has taken a significant step back from acting to prioritize his family and explore life beyond Hollywood.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Macht revealed, "I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps." He added, "I got out of town and we're exploring the world."

After Suits ended in 2019, Macht, 53, decided to take a "long break" from acting to focus on his wife, Jacinda Barrett, and their two children, Satine, 17, and Luca, 10. The family initially planned to homeschool their kids before the COVID-19 pandemic but found themselves stuck in Manhattan during the lockdown.

"That just wasn't doing it for us," Macht said.

The actor explained that after years in New York and Los Angeles, the family decided to leave city life behind. "We decided to explore the world, so we left," Macht shared. "I've spent half of my life on the East Coast and half on the West Coast, but it was time for something different."

While Macht has stepped away from acting, he has embraced a new role as creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey.

"I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense," Macht said, explaining that his approach to whiskey reflects his personality more than his character's. "Harvey — he's really a Macallan guy, but I'm not a Macallan guy. I'm a Bear Fight guy."

Despite his hiatus, Macht expressed openness to reprising his role in the Suits LA spinoff.

"It made sense for my family," he noted, adding that his involvement will allow him to "pass the baton" to the new cast. Macht envisions his iconic character Harvey Specter focusing on pro bono work and distilling whiskey. "He's a distiller, and he tastes whiskeys," Macht said, hinting at where Harvey might be today.