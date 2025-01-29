Katt Williams had choice words about Bill Cosby and Stephen King during a recent episode of This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von.

"What about Bill Cosby, did you ever get to meet him, or nah?" host Theo Von asked, "Before all the problems?" The comedian sat for a second with his arms crossed before he gave a candid answer.

"Is being a rapist one of the problems?" Williams, 53, shot back, prompting Von to break out into laughter.

Fans in the comment section responded to the short, yet explosive clip reposted by the host, saying Von and Williams had great chemistry together and how "amazing" the interview was.

"Lmfao before the problems. Wasn't no before he was always a problem we just didn't hear about it. He really just mean before we all were aware of it," one fan responded regarding Cosby. "Michael Jackson never touched that home alone kid, and Bill Cosby never roffied [sic] anyone," a second defended. "I've watched this clip 300 times," a third laughed. "These two are a match made in comedy heaven," a fourth wrote.

The Pimp Chronicles super star wasn't done yet, as he also declared acclaimed novelist Stephen Edwin King "a demon," as he's reportedly written over 60 novels and 200 short stories involving horror, suspense, crime, and fantasy.

"I think I only read one book he ever did because, like I couldn't read his books without going, 'Aye....dude.' Whoever writes like this is a demon," Williams explained. "And then when he always had his picture on the back and he looks scary?" he continued, shaking his head, "Uh-uh."

Katt Williams and Theo Von talking about how Stephen King is just pure evil.... Someone finally said it. I've been saying this since forever and people act like i'm the crazy one.



Uhhhh no he's a complete psychopath ,i really can't imagine how someone enjoys his books or movies. pic.twitter.com/bDFgKfyezC — Hannah (@JuventinaHannah) January 29, 2025

"Yeah, he looked like he owned a bunch of ravens or something," Von replied through laughter.

Despite having controversial takes on some of entertainment's finest, he wouldn't forget to give fitness advice to fans as well, maintaining how women are all he need to keep him fit.

"The ladies keep me fit," the Emmy Award-winning actor said. "I'm heavy in sexual relations, so that keeps you pretty fit."

Von began the interview with a level of awe, revealing to the Ohio native that being around him was like seeing a mythical figure like "sasquatch" or a "unicorn." Williams, who's become a prominent truth-teller on the podcast scene, admitted that he "won't ruin that" after fans declare the exchange another successful interview.

