Racheal Kirkconnell recently revealed what took place that set off her now ex-boyfriend Matt James that eventually led to their breakup.

The former The Bachelor star — who appeared on Season 25 of the hit series — elaborated on their surprising split on the Call Her Daddy podcast, describing how her choosing a "disappointing" restaurant made him skeptical in proposing to her.

"I could tell he was just like... not very comforting, [I'm] like, 'Are you mad at me?' And he was like, 'I'm just so confused why you were so upset what was that?' I had to explain to him like I feel like I let you down," Kirkconnell, 28, explained.

"I feel like that was disappointing and I hate going to a place that isn't somewhere that you could post about, like it's a waste," she said, as James, 33, is a food influencer who often posts about his good eats. "And he just was trying to tell me, 'It's not that serious, it's not that big of a deal.' "

The former reality star revealed that James found it concerning that she became "so emotional" over the situation, and used it to fuel his doubts as to whether she could handle anything "actually scary."

"If you get emotional over little things like this what is going to happen in life when something really terrible happens," she said, recalling his fear. "How are you going to react over things that are actually really scary, or disappointing, or sad?"

"It was definitely out of nowhere," Kirkconnell added of their breakup. "He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife."

"It was just one of those things where he, I think, just had this realization that 'I should want to propose to you by this time,' " she continued. " 'Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I'm not still, I still don't feel like we're ready or I don't feel like I'm ready. I don't know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can't actually see myself married to you.' "

The 28-year-old revealed how she left Tokyo before James, and was notified about their breakup right before her 12-hour flight. "Everything was fine, the night before, we didn't have an argument but I was feeling very overwhelmed," she said.

Matt James penned an emotional caption on Instagram just one week ago, announcing that he and Kirkconnell would be going their separate ways. In the post's caption, he wrote a prayer to mend their broken hearts through the process.

"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," James wrote in the heartfelt post. "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord [broken heart]."

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell met during Season 25 of the ABC dating series, The Bachelor, dating back to September 2020. According to PEOPLE, James described his now ex as "beautiful" and "articulate" woman who's "open and vulnerable."

Kirkconnell last posted about James back in December, describing him as her "best friend" and "teammate."