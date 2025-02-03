Khalilah Camacho Ali, the ex-wife of Muhammad Ali, had some choice words for Laila Ali.

In a video posted by The Art of the Dialogue, Ali can be seen telling a woman off-camera who she is and how she's rooting for boxer Claressa Shields to beat up Laila Ali.

"I'm Khalilah Ali, I'm Muhammad Ali's ex-wife," she began in the clip.

"I want to back her [Shields] up. I'm backing her up to kick Laila's a*s," she added, before breaking out into laughter and giving a woman a high-five. "That's why I come to see her. You make sure I see her before I leave."

Muhammad Ali's former wife Khalilgh Ali says she wants Claressa Shields to kick Laila Ali's ass, says it’s payback for Laila's mom stealing her husband.



(🎥: @fighthype) pic.twitter.com/7FG7s56Cuw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 3, 2025

"She's my hero," Ali continued, as the unidentified woman promised to bring Shields to meet her. The woman said she would record Ali's comments, asking her, "What you doing?"

"I'm here to see Sheila... Shields... I want her to whoop Laila's a*s," the 74-year-old doubled down.

"You gotta tell her why you want her to kick Laila's a*s," a man sitting next to her egged on.

"Cause Laila's mom went with my husband. Payback time! Payback time! I want everybody to know it," Ali reitereated before the clip ended.

Per PEOPLE, Ali, maiden name Belinda Boyd, married the late-boxer at 17 years old in August 1967, which she said was arranged by her Muslim parents. The pair had four children together: Maryum "May May," twins Jamillah and Rasheda, and Muhammad Ali Jr.

In 1974, the boxer reportedly had an affair with Veronica Porché, Laila's mother, leading to a confrontation between Khalilah and Porché in Manila during the Thrilla in Manila fight. Three years later, Khalilah filed for divorce. Veronica went on to become Muhammad's third wife.

"I left him because he wasn't what he said he was, because of his lack of morals and disrespect to the family," she said in 1978 to PEOPLE. "I don't think he deserves the name Muhammad Ali, and I'm going to call him Cassius Clay from now on."

Laila and Claressa Shields have exchanged verbal blows in the past few months.

During an episode of All the Smoke Fight podcast, the retired four-time boxing champ recalled giving Shields advice, telling her to drop a weight class in order to continue to excel in the sport after the Olympics, before she later told The Breakfast Club that she was uninspired to "return" to boxing.

"She heard that, and took offense to it. And then next thing I know, she's on YouTube. She heard me say, 'There was nobody that she was inspired by that she felt could give her competition, I feel some kinda way.' So then she started calling me out, I was like, 'Wow,' " Ali, 47, explained.

"You can think you can beat me," Laila stated. "That's fine. You're supposed to think that. But to start going in on my legacy, what I have and haven't done... that's a lot."

Despite the successful boxing legend's admission that she doesn't have "any hard feelings" against Shields, that didn't stop the 29-year-old from posting a lengthy rant regarding her perspective on the tension.

Shields maintained that Laila was "jealous" of her, and doubled-down that she's made it farther in her career, and life, than the former champion.

"She's Jealous."



Claressa Shields Reacts To Laila Ali's Interview With Andre Ward And Says She Got Further In Her Life And Career Than Laila Ali .



(🎥Claressa Shields/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/MprDhEG0ae — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 18, 2025

In other Shields' news, she dropped Danielle Perkins in the 10th round to secure a victory on Sunday, Feb. 2.

She became the first-ever undisputed women's heavyweight champion and is also the first boxer — male or female — to be the undisputed champion in three different weight classes in the four-belt era, according to FOX.