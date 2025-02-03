Actor Casey Deidrick, recognized for portraying Chad DiMera on Days of our Lives, was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend on allegations of assaulting his girlfriend and preventing her from making an emergency call.

Authorities took Deidrick into custody on Sunday, Feb. 2, charging him with domestic assault and interference with a 911 call, according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ.

He was booked at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and later released upon posting a $2,500 bond.

As outlined in the warrant, Deidrick claimed he and his girlfriend were involved in a heated dispute inside their Nashville residence that morning. He alleged that she was recording him with her phone, which angered him, leading him to seize the device from her.

Deidrick further claimed that his girlfriend had placed her hands around his neck during the altercation, but officers at the scene reported that they found no physical evidence to support his claim.

His girlfriend recounted a different version of events to the police. She acknowledged that they had an argument, but denied any attempt to record him. She stated that she retreated into a corner of the kitchen while holding her phone.

She alleged that Deidrick approached her from behind, put her in a bear hug, and forcibly took the phone from her grasp.

According to her statement, she demanded the return of her phone so she could contact 911, fearing for her safety. She alleged that Deidrick only gave it back after she assured him that she would leave their home that same day.

Beyond his role on Days of our Lives, Deidrick has built a notable career with appearances in Glee, Revolution, In The Dark, MTV's Teen Wolf, and Eye Candy.