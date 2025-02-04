Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on multiple charges.

The Maitland Police Department booked Jordan into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 4 on charges of cocaine possession, resisting arrest, and DUI resulting in property damage or personal injury.

The details surrounding his arrest remain unclear.

Jordan, 34, is the second-eldest child of the former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards star. He played high school basketball before continuing his athletic career at the University of Central Florida.

He left the basketball program in 2012 and later graduated from The Rosen College of Hospitality Management in 2013 with a bachelor's degree.

Jordan has mostly stayed out of the public eye but gained attention in 2022 when he began dating Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's former teammate, Scottie Pippen. The relationship, which was showcased on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami, lasted about two years before they separated in 2024.

Okay, now! 👀 Marcus Jordan is seemingly trading Uncle Scottie's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, Nicole Murphy. See more photos of their lil' handsy night out: https://t.co/xKzoZ1bKUd



📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/t3ChCzTtpl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 6, 2024

Jordan recently made headlines again after being spotted in a Miami nightclub with Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy.

The sighting, first reported by The Shade Room, showed the two looking cozy at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic before heading to the club E11EVEN, where they reportedly stayed until 6 a.m. The photos and videos quickly went viral, sparking speculation about a potential new romance.

Social media users were quick to comment on the pattern, with one remarking, "Does he have mommy issues?" while another questioned his preference for dating women with high-profile former spouses. Whether this is just a casual fling or something more remains to be seen.