GloRilla didn't hold back when responding to Tokyo Toni's criticism, which came after the rapper expressed excitement over Beyoncé's historic Grammy wins on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Toni, known for her outspoken nature on social media, took aim at GloRilla in an Instagram post, making personal attacks on her appearance.

Toni directly insulted the rapper, saying, "Gorilla — cause ain't nothing glowing about you, little one. Two feet tall... looking like a ten year old boy. Jumping up and down for a b***h like that," referencing her reaction to Beyoncé's win.

She then accused GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, of being a "clout chaser" and exaggerating her support for Beyoncé's victory, adding, "They gotta do it. She not gonna do that for you."

In response to Toni's remarks, the 25-year-old clapped back with a stinging insult of her own, writing, "Somebody call animal control" in The Shade Room's comment section. The comment quickly gained traction, fueling the ongoing online drama between the two.

GloRilla has long been vocal about her admiration for Beyoncé.

In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, she reflected on the moment she first met the legendary singer.

"I was like, 'Oh!' I was kinda scared," she admitted. She described how she was invited into Beyoncé's dressing room at a previous Grammy Awards ceremony, saying, "They asked me can I talk to Beyoncé and she let me in her room. I was like, 'Ahhhh!' And she always be so nice to me. I feel like she love me just as much as I love her. For real!"

In what seemed like a direct rebuttal to Toni's accusations, GloRilla later reinforced her admiration for Beyoncé, stating, "I get super geeked every time I meet her. I love Beyoncé."

The "Yeah Glo!" rapper had plenty to celebrate, as Beyoncé made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album while adding more Grammys to her record-breaking total, including her first Album of the Year Award for Cowboy Carter.