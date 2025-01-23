Tokyo Toni came to Sexyy Red's defense following the intense backlash over the rapper's controversial AI-generated photos with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which sparked criticism from the activist's daughter Bernice King.

The "Whatchu Know About Me" rapper had posted artificially created images showing herself with the civil rights leader, including one where she appears in a low-cut red dress holding cash while Dr. King walks with protesters, and another depicting them slow dancing together.

Tokyo Toni has words for Bernice King after she quoted Sexy Red 😭 pic.twitter.com/vCsksj5zGL — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) January 23, 2025

Tokyo Toni, reality star and mother of Blac Chyna, took to social media to share her thoughts on King's replies to Sexyy Red.

"Come on now, it's not that serious. He's not Jesus Christ," Tokyo Toni said in response to the photos. "Martin Luther King's birthday be boring! She's just trying to have a little fun. It's not like your mother is alive," she said, addressing King.

Toni's comments grew more inflammatory as she continued: "Your daddy went and got himself smoked after being told s**t was gonna happen. Half of y'all don't know your father," adding dismissively, "He's gone, over 50 years. AI generated."

You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent 🙏🏾 https://t.co/3rGQreJNOT — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 22, 2025

The incident adds to ongoing debates about the appropriate use of AI-generated images of historical figures, particularly when used in potentially disrespectful contexts.

The original posts showed Sexyy Red in various poses with Dr. King, including images where she wore her signature "Big Sexyy" chain while the late-civil rights leader was depicted among protesters carrying signs like "We March For Jobs For All Now."

Read more: Patriots Star Jabrill Peppers Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Possession Ahead of Domestic Violence Trial

Sexyy Red apologized for the photos and the incident seemed squashed afterward, though Toni apparently had more to say about the matter.