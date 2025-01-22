Timothée Chalamet is gearing up for his biggest Saturday Night Live challenge yet. For the January 25 SNL episode, Chalamet will pull double duty as both the host and musical guest.

But in a playful new promo for the episode, the actor reveals he's bringing in reinforcements — four lookalikes dressed as iconic versions of himself.

"I've never done this before," Chalamet admits in the promo, referencing his dual role on the live show. "It's a lot of work, and I want to focus on the songs."

To lighten the load, he's called on doppelgängers inspired by his past roles and red-carpet looks. Watch below.

In the spot, the Chalamet stand-ins are tasked with handling some of his hosting duties, like meeting with writers and preparing the monologue.

One even gets the unique job of listening to cast member Mikey Day brag about hosting Netflix's Is It Cake?

The promo also gives a humorous nod to Chalamet's recent appearance at a viral lookalike contest in Manhattan.

Now, the faux-Timmys are back in action — one even impersonates him during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Timothée Chalamet is bringing in backup for double duty pic.twitter.com/eek51aPemB — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2025

Watching backstage, the real Chalamet praises his double: "He's good — he's really good. You guys could learn from him."

This episode marks Chalamet's third time hosting SNL and his first as a musical guest. The actor, who plays Bob Dylan in the recent biopic A Complete Unknown, is expected to perform at least one Dylan song during the show.

Chalamet's live performances as Dylan have earned him critical acclaim, thanks to his commitment to singing and playing harmonica for the role. Fans are eager to see if he'll bring that same energy to the SNL stage.

The January 25 episode airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.