Congratulations to Gisele Bündchen who gave birth to her third baby — her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

According to TMZ, who broke the news on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the supermodel gave birth recently, as the date of the birth is currently unknown. The baby's gender has also not been reported, as TMZ sources claim the pair chose to wait until the baby's birth to find out the gender.

The new mom of three is reportedly happy and healthy, per the outlet.

News of Bündchen expecting her third child was announced in October 2024, per a PEOPLE magazine source close to Bündchen. The insider shared that the child's father is Valente, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, with whom the model had been dating since June 2023.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy about this new chapter in their lives and are looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source told the outlet.

Back in November, the 44-year-old shared her first Instagram post after revealing she was expecting her third child. Bündchen attended the Lotus House Gala on Wednesday, November 13, sharing a series of photos and videos from the event.

In one post, the expectant mom could be seen on stage, facing a presentation screen, her silhouette highlighting her pregnancy. The post marked Bündchen's first public appearance since sharing the exciting news of her growing family.

Bündchen, already mom to daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, with ex-husband Tom Brady, is reportedly overjoyed about this new chapter.

A source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that the supermodel feels "excited" and was in great health during her pregnancy.

"Gisele's very happy in Miami," the source shared. "She enjoys her life there. Everyone's thriving." Bündchen and Valente have been dating for over a year. The two initially kept their relationship quiet, denying romance rumors for months before confirming their relationship earlier this year.

Valente, 35, became a frequent companion of Bündchen after she finalized her divorce from Brady in October 2022. Since then, he has been seen regularly around her and Brady's children, too.