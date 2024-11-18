Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente is hearing wedding bells.

After announcing in October that they are expecting their first child together, a source told ET that the jiu-jitsu instructor is ready to marry the supermodel. "He would marry Gisele tomorrow," the insider revealed. However, it seems Bündchen isn't in any rush. Valente, described as "very traditional," is ready to take the "next step," but his partner "isn't in a hurry" to tie the knot just yet.

While the couple hasn't made any decisions about marriage, the source said that Valente is "over the moon" about their pregnancy. "Gisele is Joaquim's whole world, and he is so in love with her and her kids."

As for Bündchen, the source shared that she's enjoying her third pregnancy. "She loves being pregnant," they said. "She feels energetic and is glowing. She's loving every minute of it."

The 44-year-old model shares two children with ex-husband Tom Brady: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. She was also stepmom to Brady's Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Read More: Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Baby Bump in First Post Since Baby No. 3 Announcement

Bündchen and Valente's relationship began in December 2021 when she started taking jiu-jitsu classes from him. Nearly a year later, in October 2022, Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Bündchen and Valente didn't start dating until June 2023. While some have speculated that their romance began earlier, Bündchen denied those rumors. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she told The New York Times. "They have to deal with their communities and their families. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little more amplified."

Following the pregnancy announcement, a source told Page Six that Brady was shocked by the news. "Tom knew things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would have a child together," the source said. "It just wasn't something on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least."

While Bünchen hasn't commented on her pregnancy yet, she was photographed recently covering her baby bump stepping out of the gym in Miami. She wore a loose t-shirt that disguised her growing belly.

Read More: Tom Brady Releases New Vlog To Redirect Attention From Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy