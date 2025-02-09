The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX with a final score of 40-22.

Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, with a score of 38-35.

The star-studded match featured the likes of Taylor Swift, President Donald Trump, Tom Brady, and Bradley Cooper joined the fans of both teams in cheering on their respective bets to win.

The Eagles' Jake Hurts opened the scoring with a touchdown (1 yard run) during the first quarter. Teammate Jake Elliot had a successful extra one point by field goal during the try.

The second quarter began with a field goal by the Eagles courtesy of Elliot. The Eagles' second and third touchdowns for the game came from Cooper DeJean and AJ Brown, respectively. Brown scored from a 12-yard pass from Jalen Hurts.

Elliot scored his second field goal during the third quarter. DeVonta Smith's touchdown brought the score to 34-0, but the Chiefs' Xavier Worthy managed to score a touchdown to end the quarter at 34-6. However, Travis Kelce failed his touchdown attempt during the try.

With tensions at an all-time high in the fourth quarter, Elliot once again came through for the Eagles with his third and fourth field goals. The Chiefs managed two more touchdowns courtesy of DeAndre Hopkins and Worthy, but it was not enough to secure the victory for the team.

"God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows," Hurts said in a post-game interview when asked how he feels about winning. "I think personally, myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it—the good, the bad, all of it. Using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness, and I think I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me."

"We got a special group this year," Hurts said about his team. "We're able to learn from the past and get some nice new pieces and get over that hump."

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes made history in 2023, becoming the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl.

"It's come a long way," Hurts said, per Chron, at Super Bowl LVII about Black quarterbacks starting. "To be the first for something is pretty cool. I know it will be a good one."

Mahomes, 29, added how having "two Black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl" is "special."

They appeared in the Super Bowl four other times: 1991, 2005, 2018, and 2023. Despite their numerous appearances, the Eagles — known for having an extremely passionate fan base — have only been victorious in one. They beat the New England Patriots in a thrilling 41-33 victory at Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who got engaged to his college sweetheart Bry Burrows last year, and the Eagles doused Chief's hopes of a "three-peat," winning three Super Bowls in a row. The Chiefs won the last two Super Bowls against the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

"I've learned so much," Hurts, 26, said, per NFL.com. "It's the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments, but ultimately, you know, every game has its lesson -- good, bad or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.

He added: "It's had a great driving force. It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for."

Super Bowl LIX is also the Chiefs' fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six years.