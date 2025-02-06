David Pearce, a self-proclaimed Hollywood producer, has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

A Los Angeles jury found Pearce guilty after deliberating for two days. He was also convicted of sexual assault charges related to seven other victims over a span of 13 years.

The two women, aged 24 and 26, respectively, were found dead in November 2021 after attending a party in East Los Angeles.

Pearce, who lured women with claims of being an entertainment professional, was accused of drugging Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at his Beverly Hills apartment before fatally poisoning them with fentanyl and GHB, a date rape drug, Hollywood Reporter said.

Authorities say the women arranged for a ride to leave Pearce's apartment but never made it out until hours later. Giles was dropped dead outside a hospital, and Cabrales-Arzola passed away days later after being found unconscious.

The investigation later revealed Pearce's involvement in the sexual assaults of several other women.

Los Angeles DA Celebrates Conviction of Serial Rapist David Pearce

"Today, a serial rapist was held accountable for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed relief over the conviction.

Pearce is facing up to life in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for March 13. The jury did not reach a verdict on charges against Pearce's co-defendant, Brandt Walter Osborn, leading to a mistrial.

According to People, Osborn faces charges of accessory after the fact, and a retrial decision is pending. Giles' family recalled the heartbreaking moment they learned of her death.

"She was dropped off at our hospital... like a bag of garbage," Giles' mom said.

Meanwhile, Cabrales-Arzola's family made the difficult decision to take her off life support, and she passed away a day before her 27th birthday.