Taylor Swift and longtime pal Selena Gomez reunited earlier this week for a girls' night out in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl 2025.

The pair hit up the Negroni Caffe Bar in Beverly Hills on Tuesday for a "giggly" time together. Swift, 35, and Gomez, 32, were only accompanied by their security guards and were sat together in a booth adjacent to the bar. The stars ordered tuna crispy rice and a Cacao Old Fashioned.

Their night out was first reported by Page Six, citing an Instagram story posted by bartender Wyatt, who claimed he served the pair a cocktail called "London Boy." The bartender noted that Swift approved the drink.

"The London Boy. Taylor Swift approved!" the Instagram story read.

In a separate post, Wyatt also revealed the singer was "as kind as she is stunning."

Swift's Nod to Joe Alwyn

The drink's name is a nod to a track on Swift's 2019 studio album, Lover, which Swifties have always thought is about the singer's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The lyrics appear to describe Swift's relationship with the 33-year-old actor who was raised in the English city, per Billboard.

"I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon / He likes my American smile / Like a child when our eyes meet, darling, I fancy you / Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates," the lyrics read.

Swift and Alwyn began dating in 2017 and have been dating privately for six years. They first met at the 2016 Met Gala and kept their romance private for several months before it became public. Despite their efforts to keep things low-key, Swift often referenced Alwyn in her music, including collaborating with him on her albums Folklore and Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

However, in April 2023, news broke that Swift and Alwyn had ended their relationship. Sources claimed the split was amicable and not dramatic, stating that the relationship had run its course.

Swift has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023. The singer has been a frequent attendee at Kelce's football games and is expected to head to New Orleans to watch her boyfriend play in Super Bowl LIX.