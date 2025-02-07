Amid recent feud allegations between co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, sources close to the actresses revealed their platonic rapport has never been better.

In recent weeks, speculation has swirled about a possible rift between Lively, who starred in 2018's A Simple Favor, and Kendrick. Yet sources close to the pair have dismissed the statements as false and baseless.

"There is absolutely no beef between Blake and Anna," a source familiar with the situation told TMZ. "They are totally cool to one another," they said.

The sequel, which the two actresses are now working on, is titled "Another Simple Favor."

While reports pointed to billing disputes as a source of contention, insiders cautioned that such issues are usually settled before production and have no bearing on the actresses' relationships.

The source added that people are just trying to stir up drama where there isn't any. Blake and Anna often engage in playful banter, which some may misinterpret.

Their reps have reiterated how close the two are professionally and personally.

Fans, the source said, can look forward to more of Lively and Kendrick's dynamic combination on and off screen while production of the sequel is underway.

Feud Rumors

DailyMail was the first to report alleged tensions between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. Kendrick is said to be frustrated because Lively hasn't been in contact with how her ongoing legal woes with Justin Baldoni would affect the promotion of the film.

The report said that what was meant to be an effortless promotional tour for 'Another Simple Favor' appears doomed due to legal issues for Lively.

Lively, 37, is now suing Baldoni, 41, based on allegations of sexual harassment. Baldoni, on the other hand, is now suing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million. Both parties deny the allegations.

Even with the legal drama swirling around the early promo, Lively has apparently said nothing to the cast and crew.

"There is a gigantic pink elephant in the room that no one is acknowledging," a source told DailyMail.com. "The backlash to initial promo has been brutal."

According to the site, 39-year-old Kendrick feuded with Lively over name placement on promotional material because she allegedly wanted top billing on the sequel, as she received in the original film.

Following weeks of negotiations, staggered billing, seen as equivalent in the industry, was reportedly agreed upon.

Reed will unveil the film on March 7 at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas. To avoid controversy, festival organizers are reportedly limiting questions to the movie during Q&As.

According to The DailyMail, director Paul Feig and studio brass are trying to make sure that the movie's marketing focuses on the movie itself and not Lively's personal complications. Feig has previously come to Lively's defense in public, saying that she's been a team player.