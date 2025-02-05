Blake Lively is facing another lawsuit, this time from crisis PR specialist Jed Wallace, who claims the actress damaged his reputation by linking him to an alleged smear campaign amid her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

According to court filings, Wallace, who runs Street Relations Inc., alleges that Lively defamed him when she identified him in her December 2024 complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department.

Although she did not name him as a defendant in her separate federal lawsuit, Wallace contends that the damage was already done.

Wallace claims that Lively sought court approval to depose him, alleging that he worked as a subcontractor for TAG, the firm she accused of orchestrating an "unlawful retaliatory social combat campaign" against her. Denying any involvement, Wallace asserts that the accusation caused "millions of dollars in reputational harm with a projected loss to his company that exceeds another million."

Lively's legal team responded to the lawsuit with a firm statement to TMZ, dismissing it as yet another attempt to silence her.

"Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation," her representatives wrote.

The lawsuit is the latest in a spiraling legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, who first clashed publicly following the release of It Ends With Us in August 2024. After Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment, the actor countered with a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming its reporting on her accusations was defamatory.

Baldoni has vehemently denied any misconduct, and in January, he escalated his legal offensive by filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their representative, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

As the lawsuits pile up, Lively has remained composed, according to an insider.

"She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children," the source shared, per Page Six. Meanwhile, Baldoni's attorney insists the ongoing battle has "devastated [him] financially and emotionally" during a pre-trial conference.