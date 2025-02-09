If fans of Michelob ULTRA were heated by the commercial it aired during Super Bowl LIX, they would have only been more turned up by the beer brand, potentially hinting at a sequel.

The brand, known for its humorous ads, challenged followers over social media: 25,000 retweets and they'd make a sequel to the ad that had just aired.

The commercial aired during the Super Bowl preview event featured a mashup of celebrities playing pickleball.

The ad, which features Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara, surprisingly presents both as decent pickleball players in just 60 seconds.

Dafoe, famous for his intense roles, begins a lighter character in this ad but doesn't lose his edge, while O'Hara brings her comedic chops to the piece, reminiscent of her award-winning role in "Schitt's Creek."

Also taking the court with them are sports icons Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu. The ad features Moss, a Hall of Fame wide receiver most remembered for his time with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, which adds a little more athletic flavor.

Also taking the court with them are sports icons Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu. The ad features Moss, a Hall of Fame wide receiver most remembered for his time with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, which adds a little more athletic flavor.

Coming off a WNBA title with the New York Liberty, Ionescu offers a glimpse of her athletic talent beyond basketball, even if that talent doesn't extend to pickleball in the ad.

The spot also features Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, showcasing Michelin Ultra's wide range of athletes.

The spot concludes with a cast of professional pickleball players, including Hunter Johnson, Parris Todd, Jaume Martinez Vich, and Emily Cederquist, highlighting the growth and improvement of the game.

The decision to include such a diverse cast of characters speaks to the commercial's attempt to appeal to both old and new fans alike, combining elements of humor with a competitive nature.

There is also a surprise turn related to a pickleball game in the commercial. The storyline has left viewers in shambles, and they took to social media to post excitement and confusion over the plot.

This quickly stirred conversation among fans, and people were quick to break down the nuances of the commercial online.

Twitter Users React

"25K RTs and we might make the sequel of our #SuperBowlLIX commercial," tweeted Michelob ULTRA, welcoming fan support. The post blew up, reaching thousands of views and engagements in hours.

25K RTs and we might make the sequel of our #SuperBowlLIX commercial 👀 pic.twitter.com/9qMt9uT2Hk — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 10, 2025

And not everybody who piped in on the commercial's repercussions was taking it so seriously as Wendy's, which awarded the cast of Schitt's Creek (in a great, brief post-script to the ad) the win for Super Bowl 59 in a tongue-in-cheek reference to its entertainment value.

In the meantime, some viewers responded. While many commended the originality and fun of the ad, others doubted the legitimacy of the beer used. Another said: "You know that's not real beer, right?" emphasizing that low-alcos is still an open question.

But more than a few raised eyebrows. The general response was excitement and the potential of a sequel. Witnesses included Kathryn Gainey and Buddy Bear, who not only witnessed this but also galvanized the conversation with #SuperBowlLIX and #PlayForUltra, respectively.

Michelob ULTRA's tweet, as of Sunday evening, was still receiving traction and approaching the goal of 25,000 retweets.

Anheuser-Busch owns Michelob ULTRA and hasn't yet commented on whether a sequel will ever be produced or when it might be. On the other hand, with the growing feedback from fans, people are wishing for another appearance of this fun-oriented advertisement.