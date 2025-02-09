Taylor Swift showed up in style to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LXI.

The singer, 35, attended her second consecutive Super Bowl accompanied by her squad at the VIP suite of her boyfriend, Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.

In photos and videos posted on social media, Swift was seen entering the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with Grammy Award-winning rapper Ice Spice and the Haim Sisters (Este, Danielle, and Alana).

Her childhood friend Ashley Avignone, her younger brother Austin Swift, and father Scott Swift were also in attendance.

🚨| Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and HAIM sisters watching the game #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T23ATKblqk — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 10, 2025

The guests at the "So High School" singer's Super Bowl suite are not as different as the attendance last year at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at 25 to 22.

Swift was accompanied by several friends and celebrities, including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone, and her mother, Andrea Swift.

🚨| Taylor and her family from the suite #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/AfOG58U07g — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 9, 2025

Lively is noticeably absent from Swift's suite this year due to her "fractured" friendship with the singer after the actress called herself Khaleesi and Taylor her "dragon" in a text to Justin Baldoni, TMZ reported.

The outlet also previously reported that Swift felt manipulated by Lively after she was dragged into the actress' legal problems with Baldoni.

"Right now, while they're still close, there's a slight shift because of the 'It Ends With Us' drama. Taylor doesn't like the fact that she's been dragged into it," an insider said.

Outside of Swift's suite, other Hollywood stars also attended the game. This includes Adam Sandler, Ann Hathaway, Kevin Hart, Kevin Costner, Brendan Fraser, Paul Rudd, and Louis Tomlinson.